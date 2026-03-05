Priyanka Chopra Recalls "Tough Time With Pregnancies" Before Daughter Malti's Birth

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the emotional and physical struggles she faced on her journey to motherhood. The actress revealed that she went through a “really tough time with pregnancies” before welcoming her daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Malti was a preterm baby who arrived at 27 weeks. She spent months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) before Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, were able to take her home.

What Priyanka Chopra Said

In an interview with Marie Claire, Priyanka said, "Our daughter was very coveted and very desired because I had a really tough time with pregnancies. She's my miracle baby, so everything just stopped when she was born.”

Talking about the mom guilt she feels after staying away from her daughter for long periods, the actress added, “I think it's a preemie mom or a NICU mom thing, but I'm still in constant fear. When she's not right by my side, or she's at school, or when I'm in a different country, it's this feeling that your heart is running outside of your body. She's the greatest gift of my life. All my priorities have changed. Everything starts and ends with her.”

During her appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast, Priyanka Chopra revealed that they were forced to announce Malti's premature birth. She said, "Because we were in and out of the hospital, I remember it leaked, and we got a text saying that her birth was going to be put out by the papers... that if we didn't, they would in three hours. So we were kind of forced into announcing her birth. We wanted to hold onto our own narrative of it; we weren't ready because we didn't know what would happen with her or how she would be."

Recalling the most harrowing time of her life and how she and Nick Jonas coped while their daughter was in the NICU, the actress added, "Nick would sing to her on his guitar. I used to have this little iPod which played all my mantras-my Mahamrityunjay Mantra, my Gayatri Mantra, my Om Namah Shiv mantra-all of it would play all day inside her crib softly. There were a lot of people praying for her. She was very, very desired, very coveted, and treasured. It was so hard, her journey to get to this planet."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Rajasthan in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022.



