Nick Jonas Shares Favourite Holi Memory With Priyanka Chopra

As colours filled the air and festive cheer took over social media timelines, Holi was celebrated with joy across India and around the world. Adding to the celebrations, Nick Jonas shared a throwback photo featuring his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The singer-actor took to Instagram on Wednesday morning and posted what he described as one of his "favourite Holi moments". The picture quickly caught attention online.

In the photo, Nick and Priyanka are seen covered in bright gulaal, clearly enjoying the festivities. Priyanka looks radiant in a traditional outfit, wrapping her arm around Nick and smiling warmly for the camera.

Sharing the image, Nick wrote, "A little throwback to one of my favourite Holi memories. Happy Holi, everyone!"

The couple, who married in 2018 in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, have often embraced each other's cultures and traditions. Over the years, they have celebrated festivals such as Diwali, Christmas, and Holi together.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in the spotlight for her latest film, The Bluff. The action-packed project sees her performing intense sword fights and gun sequences alongside Karl Urban. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers and produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner, AGBO.

The Bluff was released on Prime Video and has been drawing attention for its high-energy action and Priyanka's powerful performance.

