Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Walk Hand-In-Hand At Star-Studded Hyderabad Reception

The wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna turned into a truly memorable evening in Hyderabad, as the much-loved couple stepped out in stunning traditional looks for their special celebration.

With strict entry arrangements in place, the evening remained an elegant and private affair despite the couple's immense popularity.

Rashmika Mandanna's Regal Red Look

Rashmika looked radiant in a striking red silk saree that instantly caught everyone's attention. The saree featured a rich black and gold border.

She styled her saree with heavy gold temple jewellery, creating a look that felt rooted in tradition. Layered necklaces rested beautifully over her blouse, while a bold choker framed her neckline. Statement earrings and matching accessories completed her ensemble. Her hair and make-up were kept elegant, allowing the saree and jewellery to take centre stage.

Ahead of meeting the press in Hyderabad, Rashmika briefly shared her emotions about entering a new phase of life. She humbly asked for love and blessings as they began their journey together, describing it as a big and meaningful step.

Vijay complemented Rashmika perfectly in a simple yet refined traditional outfit. He chose a classic white ensemble that reflected understated elegance.

He accessorised with layered metallic chains around his neck, adding a subtle statement to the otherwise minimal attire. His neatly groomed beard and styled hair enhanced his polished appearance, giving him a dignified and confident presence.

Together, Vijay and Rashmika struck a beautiful balance between regal tradition and modern simplicity.

