Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad Reception: Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, And Others Attend

Celebs attend Rashmika and Vijay's reception.
  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's reception in Hyderabad turned into a dazzling gathering of stars
  • The reception was a star-studded affair, filled with warmth, tradition, and celebration
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception in Hyderabad turned into a dazzling gathering of film stars, with several big names from the industry arriving to bless the newlyweds.

The grand celebration was hosted in Hyderabad, where the couple made a striking entrance, walking hand-in-hand and smiling warmly for the waiting photographers. 

For the special occasion, Rashmika wore a bespoke ensemble designed by Monica Shah of Jade by MK. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she looked elegant and regal, embracing classic Indian aesthetics with a modern touch. Vijay chose a simple white outfit that reflected understated charm. He completed his look with layered metallic chains, a neatly groomed beard, and styled hair, keeping it traditional yet contemporary.

Among the early guests was Rashmika's Goodbye co-star Neena Gupta, who arrived with her husband Vivek Mehra. Rashmika's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu co-star Radhika Sarathkumar was also present, accompanied by her husband R Sarathkumar.

Although Mahesh Babu was unable to attend, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni were seen at the venue.

Actor Daggubati Venkatesh posed for the photographers, while Nani was also spotted but chose not to stop for pictures.

Megastar Chiranjeevi made a grand arrival, drawing cheers from fans gathered outside. Rashmika's Girlfriend co-star Dheekshith Shetty, attended as well.

In a light-hearted moment, Naveen Polishetty was seen trying to convince Nani to pose for the photographers, though his attempt did not quite succeed.

Also in attendance were Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, along with filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who directed Kalki 2898 AD.

The reception was a star-studded affair, filled with warmth, tradition, and celebration, as friends and colleagues from across the film industry gathered to wish Rashmika and Vijay a happy new beginning.

