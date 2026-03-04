Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Share Romantic Moments At Hyderabad Reception

Behind-the-scenes photos from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad wedding reception have taken over social media, with fans gushing over the couple's chemistry.

In one picture, the newlyweds are seen holding hands and smiling warmly at each other. In another, they pose side by side, beaming at the cameras. A third candid frame captures them exchanging a quiet smile, clearly enjoying the special evening together.

The grand reception was hosted in Hyderabad and turned into a dazzling gathering of stars from the film industry, along with several well-known political figures. Rashmika and Vijay made a striking entrance, walking in hand-in-hand and greeting the waiting photographers with bright smiles.

On Wednesday, the couple welcomed guests from cinema and politics, who arrived to bless them as they began this new chapter of their lives.

For the occasion, both chose traditional outfits that reflected their heritage. Rashmika looked regal in a rich red Mysore silk saree from JADE by MK. The saree was specially handwoven by the weavers at Madhurya. As a tribute to her roots, the ensemble featured the Gandabherunda motif - a mythical two-headed bird from South Indian history and a symbol of Karnataka. It represents strength, authority and vigilance.

She completed her look with elegant gold jewellery and wore her hair in a long braid decorated with fresh flowers. Her makeup was soft and graceful, highlighted with a bindi and sindoor.

Vijay complemented her perfectly in a classic veshti and angavastram, paired with an ivory silk kurta, embracing timeless tradition.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur, surrounded by close friends and family.