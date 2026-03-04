Lara Dutta In Dubai Amid Israel-Iran Conflict: 'Lots Of Fighter Jets, Loud Booms, But Never Felt Unsafe'

Lara Dutta has revealed that she is stuck in Dubai with her daughter, Saira, amid ongoing unrest in the Middle East. However, her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, is not with them, as he is away for work.

Lara shared that while she was shooting, she suddenly heard explosions and missiles being intercepted.

Describing the last few days as stressful, she said in a video uploaded to her Instagram, "Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once."

Praising the UAE government, she added, "I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job. I think, for every single person - I won't speak for anybody else - we felt really looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from. We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government, as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe. I am amazed. My gardener has been showing up every day, mowing my lawn and tending to the plants. Delivery riders are working."

Lara added that they are looking at flights back to India, but they are not available.

Maintaining a positive outlook, the Partner actress continued, "We'll figure it out. But yes, I just wanted to say that we were there. I was in India, obviously, when India and Pakistan went to war, and we saw how well our country protected us then. And it's the same here.

"No one, no civilian, deserves to live in fear or be caught up in this."

Lara concluded the clip by expressing hope that, in the end, common sense and better judgement would prevail.

Lara refers to Dubai as her "adopted home." She splits her time between Mumbai (her primary home), Dubai, and occasionally other places.

She described herself as having "gypsy blood," embracing a seasonal, nomadic life across these cities.

ALSO READ: Mandana Karimi Is 'Leaving India' Due To Security Reasons: "Doesn't Feel Like Home Anymore"

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)