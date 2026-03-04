Vijay Deverakonda Asks Media To "Take Care" Of Rashmika Mandanna: "Telugu States Have A New Daughter-In-Law"

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hosted a lunch for Telugu media on Wednesday, a week after their wedding.

What's Happening

The event took place hours before their formal reception at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda spoke emotionally to the media.

He said, "You guys have been watching me since I was a kid, saw me growing through movies, interviews, photoshoots," he said. "When I was at the beginning of my career, all these interviews mattered."

He credited the Telugu press for supporting his career journey.

"This relationship, of an actor chasing his dreams, you were part of that journey. Today, when I am married, you are still here and we are all growing," he added.

He asked the media to welcome Rashmika, saying, "Telugu states has now a new daughter-in-law. Please take care of her."

Background

Rashmika Mandanna addressed the group briefly. "This is the first time we are taking such a big step, so we seek all of your blessings for us to start a new life," she said.

The lunch was part of their post-wedding activities. They distributed sweets across India with a message: "You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you."

They also held annadanam at 16 temples in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

The day before, on Tuesday, they hosted lunch for about 200 fans at Daspalla in Hyderabad and interacted with them.

They plan a month-long break after the reception and will next appear together in Ranabali, releasing September 11.