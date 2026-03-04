Watch: ITBP Troops Celebrate Holi At 14,300 Feet Near Frozen Pangong Lake, Video Viral

As the nation celebrated Holi, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) North West Frontier joined the festivities with residents of local border villages. Stationed at an altitude of 14,300 feet near the frozen Pangong Lake, officers and jawans celebrated with music and dance whilst welcoming local children to join in on the festivities.

As per ITP, the children from nearby communities staged an energetic cultural performance, bringing cheer and brightness to the lofty gathering.

"Holi at 14,300 ft! Amid the frozen expanse of Pangong Lake (14,300 ft), #ITBP troops of North West Frontier celebrated Holi with residents of Vibrant villages," the official handle of ITBP posted on Instagram.

"Local children presented a lively cultural programme, adding colour & warmth to the high-altitude celebrations," it added.

As the video gained traction, social media users were impressed by the energy and zeal of the ITBP jawans celebrating the festival.

"Happy Holi to our braveheart soldiers. So proud of you," said one user while another added: "Their spirit and energy is so amazing. Happy Holi and Jai Hind."

The ITBP is a specialised Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, established in 1962m following the Indo-Chinese war. It is primarily responsible for guarding the 3,488 km India-China border from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Holi 2026

Holi, which is also known as Rangawali Holi or Dhulandi, is celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Phalgun. This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 4, 2026 (Wednesday), according to Drik Panchang. It is one of the major festivals in India, which transcends boundaries of caste, creed and class, uniting people.

People celebrate Holi by putting colour on each other, meeting family and dancing to the beats of the Bollywood tunes. People also enjoy delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai'. The festival also marks the arrival of spring.

The festival is rooted in the legendary tale of Prahlad and Holika, where the evil Holika was consumed by fire, while Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, remained unharmed. Holi commemorates the victory of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha over the tyrannical King Hiranyakashipu, who sought to kill his son Prahlad for his devotion to Vishnu.