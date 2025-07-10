YouTuber Takes Hayabusa In Pangong Lake For Views. Law Comes Knocking

A popular YouTuber has been charged for riding superbikes and performing stunts in ecologically sensitive and restricted zones of Pangong Lake and the Nubra dunes in Ladakh.

The action came after Ali Aalyan Iqbal posted pictures and videos of the stunts in Leh on his Instagram account.

Iqbal has been booked under Sections 125 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. Section 125 of BNS deals with acts endangering life or the personal safety of others, while Section 292 refers to public nuisance in cases not otherwise specified.

"A domestic tourist was booked U/S 125 & 292 of BNS 2023 for dangerously riding a bike in restricted zones of Pangong Lake & Nubra sand dunes, endangering Ladakh's fragile ecosystem," the Leh police posted on their official X account.

The officials also urged visitors to respect local laws to protect Ladakh's fragile ecosystem. See the post here.

Iqbal, known for his biking and bodybuilding videos, was seen riding his Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja superbikes in Leh. In one of the videos, he is seen riding through the Nubra sand dunes, where his bike gets stuck and kicks up clouds of sand.



In another clip, he is seen riding a Hayabusa and posing shirtless. One of his posts has multiple pictures in which he is seen performing headstands on the top of his bikes in Pangong Lake.



He has 2.74 million subscribers on YouTube and 428k followers on Instagram.

Earlier, a couple from Jaipur was booked and a bond of Rs 50,000 was taken from them for driving a Toyota Fortuner SUV on sand dunes in Hunder in Nubra Valley.

At the time, the district police urged tourists not to drive on the dunes, for it damages the natural landscape and violates the prohibitory orders.