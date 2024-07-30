Satellite Pics: Vehicles Cross China's Now-Complete Pangong Lake Bridge

The new bridge could cut travel between both banks of Pangong by 50-100 km. High-res here

China has completed construction of a 400-metre bridge, high-resolution images of which were first published on ndtv.com in January 2022.

New images with NDTV from July 22 this month show that the bridge has been black-topped with light motor vehicles plying across it.

The bridge, which lies in territory held by China since 1958, is near the Line of Actual Control between India and China in Ladakh and gives Chinese forces the ability to speedily move troops between the North and South bank of the Pangong Lake.

"The new bridge over Pangong Lake grants Chinese forces a direct, shorter route for rapid troop deployment," says Damien Symon, a satellite imagery expert and researcher with The Intel Lab. "Previously, the People's Liberation Army had to navigate the lake's entire eastern section to reach conflict zones, a lengthy detour that hampered their response time in an active conflict zone."

The construction of the new bridge, it is believed, could cut the travel distance between both banks of the lake by close to 50-100 kilometres, or several hours in travel time.

The bridge is near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Asked to respond to the latest developments, the External Affairs Ministry directed NDTV to a previous statement: "This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years now. As you are well aware India has never accepted such illegal occupation."

The new satellite images show road access linking the new bridge to an existing road network on the North bank of Pangong which leads to the Khurnak Fort, an ancient Tibetan structure. China had wrested control of the Khurnak Fort in July 1958 despite previous Indian Army patrols to the area.

On the South-bank of the Lake, a new road has been constructed, one that links the bridge to Rutog, a Chinese garrison town and known munitions hub. "The bridge enhances connectivity between China's forward and depth forces underscoring China's commitment to solidifying its territorial claims against India by modifying the landscape to its advantage."

Beginning in May 2020, Indian and Chinese soldiers had a series of violent skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action in the Galwan Valley which lies to the North of the Pangong Lake region being described in this report. China claims four of its soldiers were killed in the fighting though investigative reports have indicated that the true number was closer to 40 dead.

Soldiers from both sides also violently clashed on the North bank of the Pangong Lake though India and China agreed to reduce tensions in the area by creating a demilitarised zone which saw China remove dozens of structures that they had created between "Finger 4" and "Finger 8" - spurs which protrude into the Lake which are used as geographical markers to identify parts of the Northern bank of Pangong.

Since the clashes with China, India has stepped up infrastructure development in Ladakh - opening up tunnels to ensure all-season access to the region. In 2021, 87 bridges were constructed in Ladakh alone. In 2022, the government committed more than Rs 2,000 crore for infrastructure development along the frontier with China with 18 key projects being assigned for Ladakh.