Deaf-Mute Woman Gang Raped In UP, An Encounter Follows Within 24 Hours

A deaf and mute woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped in Uttar Pradesh while returning home on Monday evening. The incident reportedly took place a few meters away from the residence of the district's top officials, where CCTV cameras were found to be off. The police arrested two accused within 24 hours of the incident following an encounter.

Balrampur Horror: What, When, How

On Monday evening, when the woman was returning home in Balrampur district from her maternal uncle's place, she was kidnapped and taken to a deserted field. The two men took turns and raped the woman.

Owing to her disability, the woman couldn't call for help.

When the girl did not return home even after an hour, the family began the search and found her in a suspicious condition in a field near the Bahadurpur Police Post. The woman was rushed to the district women's hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. While the woman's physical condition is stable, she is in shock due to the incident, said the doctors.

Police Investigation

After the woman's brother informed the police about her sister and registered a missing person complaint, the cops began an investigation and arrested the two accused - Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey - within 24 hours.

"Based on the evidence and CCTV footage, we identified the two men," said Vikash Kumar, Superintendent of Police. "The two accused suffered injuries during an encounter and are currently under treatment. They have confessed to the crime," he said.'

Further investigation is underway.

Uttar Pradesh's Operation Trinetra Under Scanner

Under Operation Trinetra in Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of CCTV cameras have been installed across districts to enhance surveillance and improve law and order. These CCTV cameras work as "eyes" on the ground, monitoring public spaces.

The woman's family alleges that the incident took place due to the negligence of the police. Three to four CCTV cameras in the Bahadurpur Police Post area were found to be switched off, as per the family. However, a camera installed near the Superintendent of Police's house caught the woman running away and a few bikers.

A 14-second video helped the police chase the accused.

(With inputs from Yogendra Tripathi)