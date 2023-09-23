UP Couple Dies By Suicide Hours After Wife's Gang-Rape: Police

The couple recorded a video in which they mentioned names of accused, police said (Representational)

A man and his wife allegedly died by consuming poison hours after the latter was gang-raped in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, the police said on Saturday.

An FIR has been filed over the incident and two men have been arrested in connection, they added.

The 30-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife consumed poison during the early hours of Thursday. While the husband died the same day, the wife died at a hospital in Gorakhpur on Friday, Basti SP Gopal Krishana said on Saturday.

The couple's relatives have alleged that the wife was gang raped by the two men in her house in the Rudhauli police station area on the intervening night of September 20 and 21, the SP said.

Before allegedly dying by suicide, the couple recorded a video in which they mentioned the names of the accused, the police said.

Based on a complaint by the brother of the man, an FIR was filed against the two men on Friday under Sections 376 D (gang rape ) and 306 (abetment to suicide), the SP said.

The accused -- Adarsh (25) and Triloki (45) -- have been arrested and an investigation is underway," he added.

The couple's children told the police that when they were getting ready to go to school on Friday morning, their parents told them that they had consumed poison and were going to die, the police said.

The couple has three children, two sons aged eight and six and a one-year-old daughter, they said.

According to preliminary investigation, the rape incident is linked with the sale of land owned by the victim, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)