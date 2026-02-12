Advertisement
Married Woman Ran Away, Had New Life With Lover. Aadhaar OTP Exposed Her

A rift in their relationship prompted Priyanka to leave her partner, Sandeep, on July 1, 2014, seven years after her marriage.

Read Time: 2 mins
Priyanka and Sandeep married on May 14, 2017 and have a son together.
  • Sandeep Kumar's wife Priyanka left home in 2024 with their son and jewellery
  • Priyanka attempted suicide multiple times before moving to Ayodhya for blessings
  • In Ayodhya, Priyanka met Mangal Chandra and started a new life with him in Rajasthan
In 2024, when Sandeep Kumar's wife left their home in Uttar Pradesh, taking along her jewellery and their son, he thought she had been killed by his in-laws. Little did he know that two years later, his wife, Priyanka Prajapati, would turn up hale and hearty, seeking a change in her Aadhaar card details.

Enraged Wife Leaves Marriage Of 7 Years

May 14, 2017 - the day Sandeep and Priyanka got married and stepped into a new phase of their life together. The two had a son and everything was going fine until one day Priyanka left the house.

A rift in their relationship prompted Priyanka to leave her partner. On July 1, 2024, Priyanka collected her jewellery worth lakhs and left for her maternal home. Hours later, she left her parents' home as well with the intention of ending her life.

After trying to die by suicide multiple times, Priyanka moved to Ayodhya to seek Lord Rama's blessings.

Beginning Of A Love vs Heartbreak

In Ayodhya, Priyanka met Mangal Chandra from Rajasthan. The two fell in love and started living as husband and wife in Rajasthan.

Far away in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, Sandeep was devastated. When he approached his in-laws to inquire about his wife and child, some people told him that the two had been murdered by her father for jewellery and their bodies thrown into the Saryu river.

Sandeep then approached the court following which, on November 4, 2024, a case was registered against Priyanka's father, Dayaram, her mother, Subhavati Devi, her uncle's daughter, Sanjana, and another villager, Ashok Kumar Maurya, under charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

An OTP Flipped The Story

For nearly two years the police have been investigating the missing cum murder case of Priyanka Prajapati. Then one day Sandeep received a one-time password (OTP) on his phone for updating information on Priyanka's Aadhaar card.

The police then swung into action and went to Rajasthan in search of the 'dead' Priyanka.

Sandeep has now requested custody of his child, while Priyanka's family has disowned her.

Install Now