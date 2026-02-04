UP Man Kills Neighbour Couple Over Repeated "Your Sister Ran Away" Taunts

When taunts about his sister running away with a man became too much to handle, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri shot dead a couple in his neighbourhood that would often pass these remarks.

The accused Anand's sister had eloped with a man from a different caste, and the victim Mahesh Chandra and his family would often taunt him about it. Enraged by these remarks, Anand and Chandra's cousin's son-in-law Arjun planned to kill the man and rob his house. They also planned to rob the jewellery at Chandra's house, which was prepared for his son's wedding scheduled for February 18.

When Anand and Arjun shot Chandra, his wife Anita arrived at the spot. She, too, was shot dead. The accused then stole jewellery from the house and ran away.

A flashlight left behind by Arjun and Anand became a crucial clue in the investigation.

Mainpuri police arrested the two accused, recovered the stolen jewelry and two pistols from their possession.

(With inputs from Pramod Kumar Pandey)