A concerning, yet slightly funny, case was reported in the Sriduttganj police station area of Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh, where a thief was trying to break into a house on Sunday. He tried to enter, but failed as the doors and windows were properly locked from the inside.

He then hatched another plan. After stealing a ladder from the market, he tried to scale the roof of a residence belonging to a woman identified as Naseem Bano. But before that, he must have thought to conceal his identity by covering the CCTV camera on the roof with a cloth.

But failed, and failed hilariously, revealing his face in the process.

When he couldn't enter despite an extensive search for an entry point, the thief was forced to flee the scene empty-handed - a sigh of relief for Bano, but the incident left her shocked.

Also read | Dog-Walking Dispute Turns Ugly at Greater Noida High-Rise, Police Intervene

Watch the video here:

#Watch | Thief Tries To Cover CCTV, Gets Caught On Camera In Uttar Pradesh, Video Viral pic.twitter.com/0nZjrbMoN1 — NDTV (@ndtv) February 4, 2026

Also read | Undergarment Vending Machine At Delhi Metro Station Goes Viral, Internet Says "It's Good"

The attempted break-in was discovered on Monday morning when Bano found the stolen ladder still propped against her neighbour's terrace. Upon reviewing her security footage, the full extent of the crime was revealed.

Officers from the Sriduttganj Police Station arrived shortly after to collect evidence and have since launched an official enquiry on the basis of the recovered footage.

From a different perspective, the incident looks funny; however, it left the victim in shock. "I live alone at home with my five-year-old daughter. I was terrified when I saw an unfamiliar staircase to the roof this morning," Bano said.

"CCTV footage shows the man tampering with the camera."

She has urged the authorities to take immediate action and also increase security in the area. "My daughter and I are very scared since this incident," she said.

The suspect is still at large.