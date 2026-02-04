Video Of Undergarment Vending Machine At Delhi Metro Station Goes Viral, Internet Says "It's Good"

A woman in Delhi was left surprised to see an undergarment vending machine at Rohini East Metro Station. Such dispensers are usually packed with chips and soda cans, but here, they were stocked with undergarments. The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some finding it hilarious and others praising it as a convenient solution for travellers.

"...I saw something so crazy. A vending machine, man, they are selling underwear in a vending machine! Look! What level of innovation have we reached? Underwear in a vending machine, but it is crazy, man. But who goes to the metro and thinks, 'Oh, I forgot my underwear, let me buy some from here'?" she said in the video, laughing.

The video reached thousands on Instagram, with over 798,00 views so far. Some users have defended the concept and suggested ways to make it even better. One user wrote in the comment section that women will benefit from this, and another user noted that stationery and sewing items should also be kept in it.

Notably, vending machines with essential items are quite normal in countries like Japan.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

"I mean i think its good, the fact the if they have it, we dont have to worry about our periods then or if we get stains or leakage.. I think its good enough," one woman wrote in the comment section, stating how this can be useful to women.

"Stationary ka bhi rakho vending machine, Sewing items, tissue paper, hand sanitizer, water colours for kids etc," one user wrote in the comment section," a second user wrote, giving further suggestions.

"Its not for people who forgot to wear underwear, you need to grow your thinking. in fast moving world, some people might not get time to go to shop, for them they can use. buses and trains are all connected and no time to spare," a third user wrote.

"What's crazy about it, just because you have only seen coke and chips coming out of vending machine doesnt mean it's only used for snacks purchasing," another user wrote.