Watch: Man Helps Blind Couple In Distress, Heartwarming Video Viral

A heartwarming video capturing a Delhi man's selfless act of kindness has taken the internet by storm. The footage shows a visually impaired couple and their child stranded on a busy roadside, struggling to navigate the traffic and board a bus. While the bystanders were busy in their own little worlds, Mohammad Salman noticed the couple's plight and decided to help them.

"Do you want to go somewhere," Salman asked the blind man, who replied: "Yes, we want to a board a bus."

Upon learning the couple wished to visit the Monastery near Kashmere Gate, Salman quickly called for an autorickshaw. Though the blind man initially hesitated, worried he couldn't afford the fare, Salman reassured him and paid the driver in full before the journey began.

"Oh god, sorry for complaining about my life after seeing that," Salman captioned the video.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'God Bless You'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.2 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded Salman for stepping up and helping the couple.

"God bless you son for helping those in need," said one user, while another added: "I wish we had better public system arrangements for such specially-abled citizens of the country. They need it the most."

A third commented: "Salman bro, mad respect for you for helping the couple. Keep up the good work."

Salman later revealed that after the video's popularity, social media users came forward to help the couple and donated more than the desired amount.

"Power of social media, thank you very much. They needed Rs 5500, but within few hours, we raised more than that," wrote Salman.

Stepping forward in contrast to the indifferent crowd, Salman ensured that the family safely reached their destination, reminding us all that humanity is still alive.