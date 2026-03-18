Aditya Dhar Confirms <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Cancellation And Delays In New Apology

Amid confusion over show cancellations and delays, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has addressed audiences with an official statement regarding the release of Dhurandhar 2.

Taking to X, Dhar shared that the film holds deep emotional value for the team. He wrote, "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us – it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning," Dhar added.

"If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you. Team Jio Studios and B62 Studios," the director concluded.

Dhurandhar 2 Faces Show Cancellations And Delays

In Delhi NCR, Dhurandhar 2 is facing last-minute exhibition issues.

All IMAX bookings have reportedly been taken offline, while several cinema chains, including Miraj, Movietime, Wave, Cinepolis, Moviemax, and certain INOX properties, are said to be cancelling their 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm shows.

Claims further suggest that while major PVR chains are still trying to proceed as scheduled, smaller PVR multiplexes are also cancelling screenings.

Elvin Marcus, the manager of MovieMax Laserplex hall at Gulshan One 29 in Noida, told NDTV that the delay in the 5 pm paid preview was caused by last-minute edits to the film following cuts and modifications suggested by the Censor Board. The show is expected to begin around 6 pm.

Shows at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai have been cancelled amid ongoing delays, leaving crowds frustrated. Theatre staff are reportedly suggesting audiences opt for the 9 pm show as technical issues continue to disrupt operations across venues.

A huge crowd has gathered outside Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra as the shows are running late. The 4:45 pm screening has still not started. Delays are being reported everywhere because theatres must first download the film and then receive the KDM (Key Delivery Message), which grants permission to play it, leaving audiences waiting impatiently.

Why Dhurandhar 2 Cancelled Non-Hindi Shows In The South

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has hit an unexpected hurdle in the southern markets.

While the movie has begun rolling out paid previews in parts of the country, audiences in Tamil Nadu and other southern regions have been left disappointed after several theatres cancelled their non-Hindi shows at the last minute.

Cinema chains across key cities cited "non-availability" of content as the primary reason behind the cancellations. This has led to confusion among moviegoers, especially those who had booked tickets for the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions of the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Explaining the situation, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV how the technical issues led to the delay. He said, "The content – the digital content that you give to the digital content provider – includes the film's visuals and sound design: the sound, the actual technical content. That is ready only for Hindi. The dubbed versions are not ready, meaning there are last-minute sound corrections or edit corrections or something of that sort which still need to be completed."

"We do not know what it is, but the Tamil, Telugu, and other South Indian dubbed versions are not ready. Only the Hindi version is ready, and that too without subtitles. That is being shipped to the digital content provider, so it will be shown as a premiere today and tomorrow," he added.

The situation has also drawn responses from exhibitors. Theatre owners in Chennai confirmed that they did not receive the Tamil version in time, prompting last-minute cancellations. Cinema chains, including those operating in Chennai, issued public apologies to audiences for the inconvenience caused.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

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