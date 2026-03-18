Dhurandhar 2 Ranveer Singh's Film Live Updates: After a long wait of three months, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the highly-anticipated sequel of Dhurandhar is set to be released in theatres on tomorrow, with paid previews beginning today.

Audiences are gearing up to watch Dhurandhar 2, one of the most awaited Hindi film releases of 2026. Unlike Dhurandhar, the sequel will be a pan-India release, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh returns to play Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who goes deep undercover in Pakistan's Lyari, a town infamous for gang wars, as Hamza Ali Mazari. In the second part of Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller, viewers will see Hamza become the 'King of Lyari' after the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

Dhurandhar 2 was earlier facing a box office clash with the Kannada movie Toxic, starring KGF star Yash. But the makers of the Geetu Mohandas postponed the release of the film in the wake of the Iran-Israel War. Now, the Aditya Dhar directorial is getting a solo release, raring to dominate the ticket window, just like its part one.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 will also see R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi reprise their respective roles.

Here Are The Live Updates Of Dhurandhar 2 Release: