Ahead Of <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Release, Aditya Dhar Has 'One Request'. This Is What It Is

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled to hit theatres on March 19. Ahead of the sequel's release, Dhar shared a long, emotional note on social media, shedding light on the journey of the first film, expressing gratitude to audiences.

Recalling the release and unexpected impact of the first Dhurandhar, Dhar thanked viewers for turning the film into a cultural moment and said the team felt a deep responsibility while making the sequel. He also made a heartfelt appeal to audiences to protect the viewing experience of the film by avoiding spoilers.

About Aditya Dhar's Post

He began his post by writing, "To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family. 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then You didn't just watch our film, You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment. rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would."

Sharing how the film gradually found a global audience, Dhar added, "Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey: our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive."

Explaining the creative intent behind the sequel, he wrote, "So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest."

Highlighting the importance of the theatrical experience, Dhar said, "We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions."

He then urged fans to avoid revealing key moments from the film, adding, "That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my my one, heartfelt, earnest request. PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is."

Concluding the note, Dhar wrote, "Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes. With all my love and gratitude, Aditya Dhar .Bharat Mata ki... Jall"

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for a multilingual release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



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