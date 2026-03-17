<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Mania: Mumbai Opens Early Shows From 2.15 AM Under Rs 1,000

Dhurandhar 2 mania has gripped the nation. The much-awaited sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar releases in theatres on March 19, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

Ahead of the nationwide release, the film will have paid previews tomorrow. Ticket prices are lower than expected so far. But Mumbai's midnight show timings have stolen the Internet's attention.

BookMyShow advance bookings show many multiplexes scheduling shows at 2:15 AM, 2:45 AM, and 2:20 AM. Recliner seats range from Rs 550 to Rs 850 in Mumbai for March 19.

Let's have a quick look at midnight timings in Mumbai.

Miraj Cinemas: IMAX, Wadala—2:10 AM

Miraj Cinemas: Dombivali (E)—2:20 AM

PVR: C & B Square, Chakala, Andheri East (formerly Sangam)—2:45 AM

MovieMax: Mira Road—2:15 AM

In Mumbai, most early morning shows typically start around 6 AM. It looks like Dhurandhar 2's 3-hour, 55-minute runtime has prompted theatre owners to schedule shows at odd hours.

About Dhurandhar 2

The trailer, released on March 7, features Ranveer Singh in a deadlier, more ferocious avatar on a revenge spree. It highlights his dual roles as Jaskirat and Hamza, packed with high-octane action and violent scenes—setting up another visual extravaganza.

Dhurandhar released in December 2025, becoming the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this installment.

Advance bookings for paid previews started on March 7 (Saturday), while March 19 openings opened on March 14.

Paid previews alone have grossed Rs 40.54 crore in advance sales, per Sacnilk. For opening day (March 19), over 4.70 lakh tickets are sold across 15,000+ shows in India, with Rs 29.02 crore in bookings.

The film is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.