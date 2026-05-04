After Vijay's TVK Wins Tamil Nadu Elections, Rajinikanth And Rashmika Mandanna Send Best Wishes

Following the impressive debut of Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, congratulatory messages poured in from across the South Indian film industry.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth shared a heartfelt note on X, writing, "My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. @TVKVijayHQ."

Actor Dhanush also extended his wishes, stating, "My heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Vijay sir and the Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam, who, having come to the field and contested in their very first election, have earned the immense support and love of the people of Tamil Nadu and are set to form the government."

From the Telugu film industry, Ram Charan wrote, "Hearty congratulations to @actorvijay Garu on a remarkable victory in the TN elections. Your vision and connect with the people have truly resonated. Wishing you great success in leading Tamil Nadu towards continued progress."

Hearty congratulations to @actorvijay Garu on a remarkable victory in the TN elections. Your vision and connect with the people have truly resonated.



Wishing you great success in leading Tamil Nadu towards continued progress.@TVKVijayHQ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 4, 2026

Actor Rashmika Mandanna expressed her excitement, posting, "Congratulationssssss @actorvijay sirrrr!! Extremely happy for you and excited to see you in this new era! All the very bestest to you sir!"

Congratulationssssss @actorvijay sirrrr!!

💃🏻💃🏻

Extremely happy for you and excited to see you in this new era!❤️

All the very bestest to you sir! ❤️😁 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 4, 2026

Meanwhile, veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan wrote, "My congratulations to the leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and the members of his party, who have earned the people's trust and achieved a great victory in their very first election. My best wishes for their public service to flourish."

Apart from them, several prominent names including AR Rahman, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anirudh Ravichander, Silambarasan TR, Karthi, Mahesh Babu, and many others also congratulated Vijay, reflecting the widespread support he has garnered across the South film fraternity.

Adding to the milestone moment, Vijay also received his official certificate after winning from the Perambur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Chennai | TVK chief Vijay receives certificate after winning election from Perambur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/QZ6vEtixT4 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

In a remarkable political debut, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has emerged as the single largest party in the state, leading in 107 out of 234 seats. While the party has fallen short of the majority mark of 118, the strong performance marks a significant entry into Tamil Nadu politics and signals a new chapter for Vijay as he transitions from cinema to public service.

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