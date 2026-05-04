Lakshmi Manchu Indirectly Calls Vijay's Victory Trisha's 'Best Gift' In Birthday Note: "Double Celebrations For You"

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election results on Monday brought a wave of reactions from the film industry, with several celebrities congratulating actor-turned-politician Vijay as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), surged ahead in early counting trends.

Amid the political buzz, Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 43rd birthday.

Adding to the chatter, actor Lakshmi Manchu took to social media to wish Trisha, linking the occasion to Vijay's massive electoral lead. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous and graceful @trishtrashers! What a day to celebrate! I guess the universe decided to give you the best birthday gift with that massive victory! Double celebrations for you today! Have a magical one, darling!"

Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous and graceful @trishtrashers ! 🎂✨ What a day to celebrate! I guess the universe decided to give you the best birthday gift with that massive victory ! 🐯💥 Double celebrations for you today! Have a magical one, darling! 🥂💖… — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) May 4, 2026

Her message quickly grabbed attention online, with many fans echoing the sentiment of "double celebrations." However, the post also drew mixed reactions, as some users felt the comment was insensitive given Vijay's reported separation from his wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam.

Trisha Visits Vijay In Chennai

Earlier in the day, Trisha was seen beginning her birthday on a spiritual note with a darshan at the Tirumala temple. She was later spotted visiting Vijay's Chennai residence.

As she left the premises, the actor acknowledged those gathered outside by waving and flashing a thumbs-up, a gesture many interpreted as a subtle nod to TVK's strong performance in the elections.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan leaves from the residence of TVK chief and actor Vijay, in Chennai.



TVK is currently leading in 110 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/332dL4OiIp — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

About Vijay And Trisha's Relationship

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation regarding their personal relationship. Despite ongoing rumours, neither actor has publicly addressed these claims.

The scrutiny around Vijay's personal life has intensified, especially as he transitions into politics with the TVK. Following controversy surrounding his film Jana Nayagan and reports related to his divorce filings, discussions about his private life have increasingly entered public and political discourse.

About The Divorce Case

Sankgeetha filed for divorce in December 2025.

In the filing, she accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an actress. She has also alleged that he subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". According to PTI, she said that if required, she would implead the actress as a second respondent in the case.

Sankgeetha has also sought dissolution of the marriage along with the right of residence at her matrimonial home and permanent alimony from Vijay.

For now, their divorce hearing is scheduled for June 15 at the Chengalpattu Family Court.

Vijay's Political Debut

Vijay's political debut appears to be off to a remarkable start, with early trends showing his party leading in over 100 seats out of 234 in Tamil Nadu. If the numbers hold, it could signal a major shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, long dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

With this, Vijay joins the legacy of iconic actor-politicians such as NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa, all of whom successfully transitioned from cinema to politics.

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