Trisha Gives Thumbs Up As She Leaves Vijay's Home Amid TVK's Lead In Tamil Nadu Polls, Watch

Actor Trisha Krishnan was spotted leaving the residence of Vijay, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Chennai on Monday.

In a video that surfaced online, Trisha appeared relaxed as she left Vijay's house. She even waved and gave the paparazzi clicking her pictures a thumbs-up. Many interpreted this as a subtle show of support for Vijay, whose party is currently leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan leaves from the residence of TVK chief and actor Vijay, in Chennai.



TVK is currently leading in 110 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/332dL4OiIp — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

According to early trends, the TVK is ahead in over 100 seats after multiple rounds of vote counting from the April 23 polls.

Trisha had visited Vijay's residence just hours earlier. As she arrived, her car was surrounded by a large crowd of fans and photographers.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai.



TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Interestingly, the visit coincided with Trisha's 43rd birthday. Earlier in the day, she had made a quiet trip to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, where she offered prayers during an early morning darshan.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Trisha Krishnan had the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/mhiaHMOu5l — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Vijay And Trisha's Movies

Vijay and Trisha are regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairs. They have shared screen space in several successful films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and, most recently, Leo.

About Their Relationship

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation regarding their personal relationship. Despite ongoing rumours, neither actor has publicly addressed these claims.

The scrutiny around Vijay's personal life has intensified, especially as he transitions into politics with the TVK. Following controversy surrounding his film Jana Nayagan and reports related to his divorce filings, discussions about his private life have increasingly entered public and political discourse.

ALSO READ: Viral: On Tamil Nadu Election Result Day, Trisha Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Tirupati Temple Visit