Viral: On Tamil Nadu Election Result Day, Trisha Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Tirupati Temple Visit

Trisha Krishnan spent her 43rd birthday morning at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, offering prayers in a quiet visit early Monday. Visuals of the actor at the hill shrine surfaced online soon after, drawing wide attention on social media.

Details

Trisha was seen wearing a simple floral outfit as she arrived at the temple. She greeted devotees with a smile as she entered the shrine. Fans gathered near the temple.

The actor had shared an Instagram video late Sunday night while travelling to Tirupati, marking the beginning of her birthday celebrations. By Monday morning, photos and videos showed her participating in temple rituals.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Trisha Krishnan had the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/mhiaHMOu5l — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Her visit came at a time of heightened political attention, as vote counting began for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is being closely watched.

Earlier, during polling on April 23, Trisha posted a photo on social media after casting her vote, which also received significant online attention.

Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram to share a picture where she smiles ear to ear, showing the ink on her finger. While the image and caption with evil eye emoticons seemed nothing out of the ordinary, it was the song she chose for the post - Arjunar Villu from her 2013 hit film Ghilli with Vijay - that was a clear indication of where her ties lie. Interestingly, she cropped the part of the song where it uses whistles, TVK's party symbol.

Ghilli was also the film that made Trisha Krishnan and Vijay such a hit pair.

Trisha Krishnan, dressed in casual Indian attire, was seen with her mother Uma at the polling booth.

About Vijay And Trisha Krishnan

Vijay and Trisha are one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the Tamil film industry. They have co-starred in Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and most recently, Leo.

Trisha is currently waiting for the release of her Tamil film Karuppu with Suriya.

Fueled by internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked on social media in recent months. However, neither has commented on the speculation.

After the Jana Nayagan row with the Censor Board, Vijay's personal life has become fodder for his political detractors as he prepares to take a political plunge with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Their close friendship has often been the subject of speculation on social media. The internet has long suspected Vijay and Trisha of having an "affair". Recently, as details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, several users online once again linked the actor with Trisha.

Some political figures have also publicly mentioned the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.

Against this backdrop, Vijay and Trisha arriving together in the same car and attending the AGS family wedding have sparked fresh online conversations.

While neither actor has responded to the rumours surrounding Vijay's divorce petition, their appearance together at the reception had placed their long-standing association under public scrutiny.



Also Read: Trisha Krishnan's First Post After Tamil Nadu Vote Has A Vijay Link You Cannot Ignore