Tears, Cheers, Hugs: Celebrations At Vijay's Home After TVK's Stunning Debut

Vijay had delivered mutiple blockbusters on screen for decades. On Monday, early trends suggested he was well on his way to delivering one in real life too.

More than two hours into counting, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in 106 of Tamil Nadu's 234 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance is in second place, leading in 71 seats, while the ruling DMK, in alliance with Congress and DMDK, sits third, leading in 56 seats. Live Updates

Celebrations Reach Vijay's Doorstep

As soon as the trends were out, celebrations broke out at Vijay's residence. A video being widely shared on social media shows the actor's family, alongside his father, caught up in the moment with cheers, excited jumps, tight embraces and at least a few happy tears on display.

Outside, senior police officials arrived on the scene and security was tightened, with party workers and fans expected to descend soon with congratulations in hand.

TVK's commanding early lead has brought back conversation about a possible alliance between Vijay's party and the AIADMK.

Both sides officially shut the door on a pre-poll alliance. Yet, with TVK's debut figures now out, the question of post-poll arithmetic remains on the table.

TVK's Felix Gerald said, "We are confident that we will win. We are very happy. We expected this result only. The people of Tamil Nadu wanted a change. The people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the AIADMK and DMK."

Tamil Nadu is no stranger to actors stepping into politics. The careers of MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa are woven into the state's political fabric. But Vijay's entry comes in a notably different time. He has not aligned himself against a national party. Instead, he has walked straight into a three-way contest against two well-rooted regional outfits with decades of support behind them.

For Vijay, journey to this point was not without its difficulties. The controversy surrounding the Karur stampede cast a shadow over TVK's campaign, as did the attention given to Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan', reportedly his final screen appearance before he committed fully to politics.