After Vijay's 'GOAT' Tamil Nadu Debut, Outreach By Congress: Sources

The Congress in Tamil Nadu has reached out to actor Vijay's TVK for an alliance, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, following the new party's superb performance and meteoric rise in the state which until now had the legacy DMK and AIADMK in a duopoly.

The latest data shows the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at 105 seats, followed by the DMK at 71 and the AIADMK a distant third at 57. The Tamil Nadu assembly has 234 seats.

The Congress and the TVK, if they decide to join forces, would touch the target of 118.

Congress leader KC Venugopal admitted that the Tamil Nadu results came as a "surprise".

"We need to take a call on Tamil Nadu without delay and we will. We should appreciate Vijay," he said.

To a question about whether the two parties should have teamed up before the elections began, Venugopal said, "We will analyse it."

The 'GOATED' performance of Vijay's new party in its first ever electoral contest will be talked about in political discussions in the years long after this election is done and dusted. The actor even starred in a 2024 Tamil film 'The Greatest of All Time', also known as GOAT.