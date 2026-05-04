"He Never Had 1% Of Doubt": Vijay's Father On TVK's Landmark Win

It is school result day. You dress up, caught between anticipation and thrill, as your parents get ready to take you to collect your report card. They are hoping for the best, and if yours is a religious household, a prayer or two has almost certainly been said. That is precisely how Monday began for actor Vijay and his father, SA Chandrasekhar. Live Updates

Before the counting got under way, the father and son duo visited the Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tiruttani to offer prayers. Hours later, the results came in, and by most scales, Vijay passed his political debut with top marks.

"I Am Very Proud And Happy," Says Vijay's Father

Speaking to news agency ANI after the trends emerged, Chandrasekhar was every bit the proud father. "First of all, as a father, I'm very proud and happy. Totally, me and my wife, because my wishes to my son because I've been seeing his confidence level over the last two years."

The actor's father recalled TVK chief telling him "I will be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

He added that his son had not carried even a trace of self-doubt through the campaign. "I will stand with my own legs, no alliance," Chandrasekhar recalled Vijay telling him. "So, it's a good thing for Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu people, Tamil people. Definitely, I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay," he said.

"In the last 30 years, he had been thinking that he had to do something for society, for the Tamil people. It was there in his mind. Slowly, he has developed these things. Today, he is going to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Talking about the relationship Vijay shares with the people of his state, Chandrasekhar said, "Tamil people loved him not only as a leader. Every lady considers him as his own son. Young people consider him their own brother. Everyone calls him Anna. Anna means brother. Old ladies, they consider him their own son. Some 60-year-old ladies they are considered him their grandson. He has developed that relationship between the public and him."

Where TVK Stands

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is currently leading in 109 of Tamil Nadu's 234 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance sits in second place, leading in 65 seats, while the ruling DMK, in alliance with Congress and DMDK, is third, leading in 59 seats.

The rest of the family was not far behind in marking the occasion. A video circulating widely on social media shows family members caught up in the moment, with cheers, excited jumps, tight embraces and at least a few happy tears on display.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Family of TVK chief and actor Vijay blow whistles and celebrate at their residence, as the party continues its lead in the state. It is currently leading on 110 of the total 234 seats in the state. pic.twitter.com/EnVN6HouAQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Outside the residence, senior police officials arrived on the scene and security was tightened, with party workers and fans expected to arrive shortly with congratulations in hand.