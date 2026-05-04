As Tamil Nadu Counts Votes, Trisha Celebrates 43rd Birthday In A Rs 12,000 Ivory Suit On Tirupati Temple Visit

Trisha Krishnan is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, and it's also the election result day in Tamil Nadu. The actor began her day by offering prayers at the revered Tirupati Temple, keeping her look chic and elegant.

Images from her temple visit have gone viral on Instagram. According to a Google Lens image search, her stunning ensemble is from Aza Fashions and comes with a price tag of Rs 12,000.

Trisha Krishnan Visits Tirupati Temple In A Rs 12,000 Suit

The Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, is a prominent shrine dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. It is among the richest pilgrimage centres and attracts devotees from across the world.

Trisha Krishnan, on her 43rd birthday, decided to visit the temple and seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. She was wearing a floral suit worth Rs 12,000 from the collection of Aza Fashions.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Trisha Krishnan had the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/mhiaHMOu5l — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

The ivory handloom piece featured a V‑neck and was made of cotton, making it an ideal choice for the summer heat. Its three‑quarter sleeves and side slits elevated the look. It came with straight pants, and the actor paired it with a lightweight floral dupatta.

As Trisha was spotted on the temple premises, fans gathered around her. The actor had earlier shared a video late Sunday night while travelling to the temple. Photos and videos later surfaced of her performing rituals inside the shrine and stepping out with a sacred red veil draped over her shoulders.

Her visit to the temple also gained attention because it coincided with the election result day in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is currently leading, according to poll trends.

After visiting the temple, Trisha Krishnan was also spotted entering Vijay's residence in Chennai. The visit is drawing significant attention, considering the ongoing tug‑of‑war between TVK and the AIADMK‑led alliance.

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