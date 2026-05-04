Inside Actor-Politician Vijay's Rs 80 Crore Mansion In Chennai With A Private Gym And A Swimming Pool

Thalapathy Vijay (Joseph Vijay) is a pan‑India actor who has turned politician and launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024. His aim? He wants to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on secular, egalitarian principles.

According to current trends, it looks like TVK may be gaining ground against the AIADMK‑led alliance. However, nothing can be said with absolute certainty until the exit poll results are announced.

Amid the TVK vs AIADMK‑led alliance tug‑of‑war, security has been heightened outside Vijay's beachfront residence in Chennai. According to a report by Housivity, the cost of the house is estimated to be between Rs 70 and Rs 80 crore.

Inside Thalapathy Vijay's Rs 80 Crore Mansion In Chennai

Vijay's residence is located on Casuarina Drive, Neelankarai, a premium coastal locality along the Bay of Bengal. The area is known for its pristine views and upscale residential properties. The seaside location not only offers panoramic views but also enhances the property's natural appeal and overall valuation.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Security increased outside the residence of TVK chief and actor Vijay, in Chennai.



Official EC trends show TVK leading on 68 of the total 234 seats in the state; counting is still underway. pic.twitter.com/LQXfCO1f8S — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

From the outside, the home boasts a clean, modern design. A giant gate shields Vijay's house, ensuring privacy. The same report suggests that the property features a private gym, well‑manicured gardens, and a swimming pool.

A few pictures available on the internet show that the politician's house features floor‑to‑ceiling windows, allowing ample natural light to brighten the space. Cross‑ventilation ensures an airy atmosphere, while open floor plans and high ceilings make the home appear more spacious.

The living space is reportedly an impeccable blend of traditional and modern styles, embodying Vijay's persona. It is equipped with sturdy armchairs, ivory sofas, hand‑selected artworks, and wood panelling.

The garden functions as a space where Vijay and his family can relax or host intimate gatherings. The well‑groomed lawns and garden pathways enhance the mansion's natural beauty.

Since this is the home of a celebrity, one can expect it to be equipped with modern amenities for ultimate comfort. The indoor and outdoor spaces feature a thoughtful balance of openness and luxury.

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