Inside Vijay-Rashmika's Thailand Buddymoon At Rs 2.3 Lakh-A-Night Villa

Not your typical just-married getaway, this one comes with sunsets, shared laughs, and a whole lot of luxury. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rewriting honeymoon rules with their fun-filled "buddymoon" - and honestly, it looks straight out of a dream.

After an intimate wedding in Udaipur, the couple headed to the tropical paradise of Koh Samui, choosing to celebrate with friends instead of going the traditional route.

And their stay? A jaw-dropping Airbnb villa that costs a whopping Rs 2.35 lakh per night.

Dreamy Escape In Koh Samui

The couple checked into Villa Koh Koon, a lavish clifftop Airbnb perched above Chaweng Bay. Known for its breathtaking views and serene setting, the villa blends rustic Mediterranean charm with Asian design influences.

(Photo: Thailand Retreats)

With seven bedrooms for adults and two additional kids' rooms that can sleep up to eight children, the property comfortably hosts large groups - perfect for a buddymoon. In total, it accommodates 14 adults and 8 children.

Inside Their Grand Getaway

From the moment you step inside, the villa makes an impression. Sunlight pours into the expansive living and dining area through towering double-height arched windows, highlighting the soaring ceilings and oversized couches designed for long, relaxed conversations.

(Photo: Thailand Retreats)

A mezzanine-level study offers a quiet corner for reading or even an afternoon nap, while the main living space is packed with fun additions like a pool table, foosball setup, and dartboard - ensuring there's never a dull moment.

(Photo: Thailand Retreats)

The dining experience here is just as memorable. A driftwood-inspired dining table seats up to 22 people, making group meals a social highlight.

Nearby, a beach-style wet bar sets the mood for casual evening cocktails.

The villa's country-style kitchen is both functional and beautiful, featuring premium Smeg appliances and a gleaming white island.

And for something special? The property even has its own hand-built pizza ovens, where fresh, homemade pizzas are crafted for guests.

Stunning Views

Step outside, and the magic continues. Rolling green lawns lead to a clifftop infinity pool that overlooks the ocean, flanked by shaded lounging areas and a dining sala perfect for alfresco meals.

(Photo: Thailand Retreats)

There's also a second swimming pool near the mountain bedrooms, offering multiple spots to unwind.

Rashmika And Vijay's Video

In a video shared on Instagram, Rashmika and Vijay gave fans a glimpse into their time at the villa. From enjoying breakfast together to dancing around the rooms, their stay was filled with warmth and laughter.

Rashmika even admitted she's still getting used to calling Vijay "my husband," while he sweetly referred to her as his "best friend."

Luxury Comes At A Price

Of course, a stay this dreamy doesn't come cheap. Villa Koh Koon is priced at USD 2,500 per night - roughly Rs 2.35 lakh - for its seven-bedroom setup. Guests are also required to pay a refundable security deposit of USD 1,500 (around Rs 1.41 lakh) upon arrival.

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