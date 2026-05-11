'Where Is Aishwarya Rai?': Internet Asks As L'Oreal Paris Unveils Posters For Cannes

L'Oreal Paris is the official makeup partner at the Festival de Cannes 2026. "From May 12th to 23rd, we celebrate the artistry, elegance, and empowerment that define beauty, both on and off the red carpet," read an excerpt on the official website.

The brand is set to celebrate the 6th anniversary of the Lights On Women's Worth Award. Amid celebrities leaving for Cannes and the red carpet being rolled out, the brand shared a promotional video of posters featuring Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren, among others, suspended at the Hotel Martinez, a luxury residence for A-list celebrities during Cannes.

The caption read, "And... action! The most iconic facade in Cannes is getting its festival look. @martinezhotel is officially dressed in L'Oreal Paris." But fans noticed that Aishwarya Rai's poster was missing. Social media users are questioning the brand for not featuring its global brand ambassador.

Internet Reacts To Aishwarya Missing From L'Oreal's Posters For Cannes

A user asked, "Where is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?"

Another pointed out that everyone in the comment section was asking about the Ponniyin Selvan star. "New faces may come, but you can't replace the OG Aishwarya. Even you know her worth," the comment read.

A third user expressed disappointment with the brand for appearing to favour Alia Bhatt over Aishwarya.

A fourth said that without the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, the brand holds no value in the eyes of Indian customers.

A fifth Instagram user pointed out that Aishwarya has been associated with the brand for over 20 years and has helped popularise it in India. "Imagine the star power she holds, but you guys are treating her very badly in recent years," the comment further read.

A sixth said they love all the faces on L'Oreal's posters for Cannes 2026, but requested the brand to add Aishwarya Rai's poster to the mix.

Apart from the internet questioning Aishwarya's absence from the posters, Alia Bhatt's fans were hyping her up. The Heart of Stone star shared L'Oreal's video on her Instagram Story, and she has reportedly left for Cannes.

Also Read | After Bhavitha Mandava Row, Sobhita Dhulipala, Raja Kumari React To Viral Video Celebrating Telugu Representation