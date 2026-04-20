Pakistani Label Uses 'Cheap' AI Edit To Show Alia Bhatt As Model, Internet Reacts

Social media is currently abuzz with Alia Bhatt's viral photos posted by a Pakistani clothing label, Wajayesha Official. While eagle-eyed fans were quick to call the brand out for allegedly forging her pictures, the label also responded with quirky replies.

Recently, the Pakistani brand Wajayesha Official took to its official Instagram handle and shared a series of images featuring Alia Bhatt in its latest collection of silk suits.

Pakistani brand Wajayesha Official took to Instagram to share a series of images featuring Alia Bhatt as its model. Photo: Wajayesha Official, Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

From classic black, deep burgundy, and emerald teal to soft lavender, the actress was seen wearing a variety of vibrant hues and looking every bit gorgeous.

Alongside the pictures, the caption read, “Even Alia Bhatt likes our pure sheesha silk collection!! Colour can be customised, book your order now.”

Alia Bhatt's Fans Strongly React To Her Forged Pictures

Smaller brands using celebrity images from around the world is not uncommon. However, Alia Bhatt's fans could not keep their cool after stumbling upon digitally superimposed pictures of her on the clothing label's post.

A social media user said, "She will sue you!" Soon, the brand responded, "No, she will not."

"Does Alia even know about this?" asked a fan. Photo: Wajayesha Official, Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Another person commented, "Alia Bhatt ko pata hai brand shoot ke bare (Does Alia even know about this)?" The brand mentioned, “Viral karein please ki unku bhi pata chal jaye (Please make this post viral, so Alia also finds out).”

A person also added, “This is AI. I will send this to her.” Again, the brand, seemingly unfazed by the reactions, replied, “But we have the original product.”

The original photos that served as the base for these superimposed images were reportedly taken from her social media handles and various public appearances. Photo: Wajayesha Official, Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

When a fan said, “This is fake AI cheap marketing,” the brand stated, “Yes, you are right, but we have an original one.”

Original Sources Of Alia Bhatt's Photos

Despite the outfits looking seamless on the actor, these are reportedly not official campaign photos. The picture featuring Alia Bhatt in a silver-grey look, making a heart with her hands, was taken during her walk on the L'Oréal Paris runway in Paris in 2024.

The original photos that served as the base for these superimposed images were reportedly taken from her social media handles and various public appearances.

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