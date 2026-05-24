Indian Craft And Couture That Went Viral At Cannes, From Rajasthani Poshak To Maharashtrian Nauvari Saree

The 79th Cannes Film Festival concluded on May 23. The 12-day event had its moments on the red carpet. Celebrities from across the globe walked in their bedazzling traditional and dramatic couture, grabbed headlines, and made a statement.

While the festival celebrates cinema, the red carpet is all about who wore what. Amid gowns and tailored suits, many Indians wore traditional wear and stood out in the sea of Western couture.

Now that the Cannes Film Festival has concluded, take a look at the Indian traditional wear that grabbed eyeballs and went viral.

Alia Bhatt Makes A Statement In Custom Drapes

Alia Bhatt wore not one but two saree-inspired outfits by Tarun Tahiliani. The first was a draped-concept saree, featuring floral embroidery, styled with a corset, and accessorised with a nath.

The second was a custom couture saree blending Victorian dressing with fluid Indian drapes. "Inspired by archival chintz florals and corseted chinoiserie, the look balances operatic drama with softness and ease. Sculpted draping, woven panels, subtle embroidery, and a bias-cut silhouette create a vision that feels regal, feminine, and unmistakably modern," the designer added.

Diana Penty In A Custom Gold Drape

Diana Penty made a sparkling appearance at Cannes wearing a custom gold drape by Manish Malhotra. "Because in India, gold has always meant more than just a colour," the actor wrote on social media.

Rajasthani Poshak And A 'Freedom' Statement In A Veil

Actor Ruchi Gujjar wore a pink Rajasthani poshak, featuring zari embroidery. She covered her face with a veil and accessorised the look with stacked bangles, matha patti, hathphool, and a choker. "I did not wear the ghunghat as a symbol of silence. I wore it as a symbol of resistance," she told MoneyControl. Her outfit was designed by Roopa Sharma.

Maharashtrian Nauvari Saree Adding 9 Yards Of Elegance

Indian actor Prajakta Mali debuted on the Cannes red carpet wearing a traditional Maharashtrian nath and a nauvari saree. "Showing the Marathi impression to the world is indescribable," the actor wrote on Instagram. She draped Peshwai silk and a shela by Nirupa's Yeola Paithini & Silk Sarees.

Traditional Lehenga With A Message For World Peace

Designer Anjali Phogat walked the Cannes red carpet in a white lehenga. She adorned her hair with white flowers. One of the most unique accessories was an idol of Lord Krishna and Radha suspended around her waist. The small bag, featuring the image of Premanand Ji Maharaj, was a tribute to the spiritual leader. "My message on the global stage at the 79th Cannes Film Festival was always bigger than fashion-it was about Prem, Bhakti, and world peace," the designer wrote on social media.

Cultural Statement At The Cannes Red Carpet

Actor and writer Sanya Thakur walked on the red carpet dressed as Radha Rani. She wore a lehenga with floral embroidery and mirror work, carried a flute, and accessorised the look with traditional Indian jewellery. The caption of the video read, "Not just a red carpet. A girl carrying her culture to the world stage."

Punjab Di Mitti On The Cannes Red Carpet

Actors Roopi Gill and Himmat Sandhu debuted on the Cannes red carpet to represent their film Chandrikala, which was promoted at the Marche du Film (Cannes film market). Gill wore a custom ivory ensemble by Pitambara. It featured wheat motifs, sheer dupattas, and gold zardozi work.

Himmat Sandhu wore a modern outfit complemented by a traditional pagdi. "I am not standing here alone, the entire Punjab is here," the caption read.

A Golden Ode To Indian Culture

Mrs Universe Sherry Singh debuted at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, wearing a golden lehenga by Rimple and Harpreet. It featured intricate embroidery. She paired it with an Ozel's sculpted metal bag, celebrating Indian craft and craftsmanship.

Gujarat Made An Appearance At The Cannes Red Carpet

Mrs India 2025 Bhumika Shajwani debuted at the Cannes red carpet wearing a heritage-inspired couture by 91Threads. It took 40 artisans over 1,000 hours to prepare this masterpiece, featuring rare Patola weaves, Kutchi embroidery, Saudagiri block printing, and mirror work.

Outfits Made Of Vintage Textiles

Actor Disha Madan graced the Cannes red carpet wearing an ensemble crafted from 80-year-old sarees. It was a tribute to heirloom fabrics and Indian textiles.

For another look, she wore a white outfit with a vibrant bodice. It reimagined 500 years of South Indian performing art through silk, crepe, Tanjore painting, and iconic motifs.

For the third look, she wore an ensemble by Arulaa that reimagined Dashavatara through Pen Kalamkari. It featured zari details that took artisans hundreds of hours to create the patterns.

Singer Brings Pocket Bhagavad Gita And Krishna Bag To Cannes

Singer Aarti Khetarpal debuted at the film festival, wearing a mustard-yellow lehenga made by Sulakshana Monga. The skirt featured Vrindavan-based art painted on it. As a devotee of Lord Krishna, she carried her Krishna bag, a pocket-sized Bhagavad Gita, and a Tulsi kanthi mala.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and concluded on May 23.

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