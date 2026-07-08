Mom-To-Be Samantha Flaunts Pregnancy Glow, Says She Has "Chubby Cheeks"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are preparing to welcome their first child together. The actor, who recently confirmed her pregnancy and upcoming maternity break, has now delighted fans with a new social media post showing off her pregnancy glow.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a sweet photo of herself flashing her trademark smile. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Hi chubby cheeks! Didn't miss you one bit."

A few days earlier, Samantha had treated her followers to a photograph of herself proudly flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the post, "My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you."

At the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha confirmed that she would be taking a maternity break from acting after completing her current commitments.

Speaking at the event, the actor said, "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans."

For the past few days, social media had been abuzz with speculation about Samantha's pregnancy. The rumours gained momentum after videos from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations surfaced online, with several fans pointing to what they believed was a visible baby bump. Samantha has now put an end to the speculation by announcing her plans to go on maternity leave following the completion of her current projects.

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.



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