Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Stun In Pastel Anamika Khanna Lehengas At Sister Anshula's Wedding

Anshula Kapoor is finally married to her long-time beau, Rohan Thakkar, and members of the Kapoor family were spotted in attendance, looking their absolute best. While Anshula looked beautiful in a custom bridal lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, her half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor grabbed attention with their delicate pastel looks.

Janhvi Kapoor At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding

For the wedding ceremony, Janhvi Kapoor embraced a soft glam look in a custom Anamika Khanna lehenga. The actress opted for a delicate ivory-hued lehenga adorned with hand-embroidered floral motifs in blush pink and pastel green shades. She paired the lehenga skirt with an intricately embellished blouse featuring a deep sweetheart neckline and scalloped edges. The blouse, with heavy zari, Resham and fine embroidery, went perfectly with the delicate, flowy skirt.

To finish off her look, the actress carried an ivory organza dupatta. For jewellery, Janhvi opted for heritage-inspired pieces that perfectly complemented her outfit. She was seen wearing a statement polki neckpiece and matching earrings by A Jewels by Anmol. She further added a delicate kaan chain, matching stacked bangles and rings from Maya Sanghavi Jewels to complete her look.

Her makeup looked dewy and fresh, with soft blush, muted lips and defined eyebrows, while her hair was styled in loose waves. The star also carried a custom-embroidered clutch by Anamika Khanna to tie the entire look together.

Khushi Kapoor At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor looked equally stunning in a dreamy pastel pistachio-green lehenga by Anamika Khanna. Her voluminous, elegant lehenga skirt followed an A-line silhouette and was adorned with scattered floral embroidery accented with metallic detailing, giving it an ethereal, garden-inspired appearance.

She paired the skirt with a heavily embroidered blouse featuring intricate floral and vine motifs in shades of lavender, blush pink, sage green and ivory. Her blouse came with a sweetheart neckline underneath a sheer illusion yoke made from fine net fabric that extended to a high, rounded neckline.

The actress paired her lehenga with a sheer pastel green dupatta adorned with an ornate embroidered border, lace edging and scattered floral motifs. Bringing the whole look together, Khushi carried a matching potli bag decorated with the same pastel floral embroidery as her lehenga.

The diva complemented her look with statement kundan and polki jewellery and matching drop earrings. She also wore a maang tikka featuring a statement blush pink stone and added stacked bangles, bracelets and rings to further elevate her look.

Khushi Kapoor's hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted half-up hairstyle decorated with flowers and stones at the back. For the special occasion, she kept her makeup luminous and fresh with defined eyebrows, winged eyeliner and nude pink lips.

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