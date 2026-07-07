Kriti Sanon, 35, Reveals She Froze Her Eggs Before <i>Mimi</i>: 'Not An Easy Process, But Worth It'

Kriti Sanon is at the peak of her career, having delivered memorable performances in films such as Mimi, Crew, Cocktail 2, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Luka Chuppi. But even a successful woman like her cannot escape questions about marriage, which often carry the underlying assumption that a woman's biological clock is a ticking time bomb.

In a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta, the 35-year-old star revealed that she froze her eggs a few years ago. "You have one life. You have to get to live it the way you want to live it. It's your story to write. Nobody else can write it," she added.

Kriti Sanon Froze Her Eggs

During the interview, the host asked her whether she thinks about her biological clock because, unfortunately, for women, getting pregnant and having a smooth pregnancy after a certain age can become more difficult and may be associated with a higher risk of complications.

Kriti Sanon said, "Honestly, I froze my eggs. So there was a time when I was thinking about these questions, and I never wanted to be tied down to the fact that I need to get married now or I need to have kids now, and I am doing it because I have a timeline."

"Whether it's marriage or kids, you need to do it when you feel it inside. When you feel ready for it. It should not come out of a clock or some pressure, and I know not everyone can afford it. And I am fortunate that I could afford it. So I did it," the actor shared.

She also revealed when she decided to freeze her eggs. It was right before Mimi when she was at home and had been asked to put on 15 kg to play the role of a surrogate.

"I did it very smartly during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi. It makes you bloat. I spoke to someone who told me about it and said that this is the best thing you can do for yourself if you can. It's the best gift you can give yourself. And it was playing on my mind. When I was told to gain weight, I realised I had two months of no shoot, and all I am supposed to do is gain weight, and this is a film on surrogacy, so let me just do it because I felt everything," the national award-winning actor further shared.

But egg freezing is no joke. It is financially, physically, emotionally, and mentally demanding. Speaking about her experience, she added, "There is a point when you feel hormonally disruptive and almost like a pregnant woman. Your mood swings are going off the charts, so I did it. And I am glad that I did it because I don't want to have a clock in my head."

Calling it a "safety net," she added, "It's not an easy process, but it's worth it."

What Is Egg Freezing

Egg freezing is a process in which doctors stimulate the ovaries with hormone injections for 10-12 days to grow multiple eggs, which are then extracted after the patient is placed under sedation.

The process is only 15 to 20 minutes long, and the retrieved eggs are frozen after examination to determine their maturity. When a woman is ready to use them, they are thawed, fertilised to create embryos, and transferred into the uterus. As Kriti Sanon mentioned, she might not even use them in the future, but it's good to know that she has preserved her fertility options and reduced the pressure of the biological clock.

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