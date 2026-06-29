Mom-To-Be Anushka Ranjan On IVF Journey: 'Injections, Medicines Are No Joke'

For years, the topic of IVF has remained largely taboo, leaving countless women to endure endless hormone shots, scans, and emotional highs and lows in total secrecy. To educate women on how the process of IVF actually works, Anushka Ranjan took a step forward and opened up about her journey.

In a latest Instagram reel, the actress revealed the emotional and physical challenges she faced while trying to start her family with her husband, Aditya Seal.

Anushka Ranjan Calls Her IVF Journey ‘Not Easy'

Anushka started the video with a strong statement. “IVF is not an easy journey,” she shared, adding if someone is making you feel it is the easy way out, “I'm sorry, but the amount of injections and medicines you have to take is no joke for a woman.” She further highlighted that emotional pressure on top of family pressure can sometimes make the process even more challenging for women out there.

Sharing her personal story, she continued, “I'm very grateful for the family that I have because not a single person has ever made me feel the pressure.” She added, “Meri jaisi insaan jo apne aap ko kaafi wide-minded samajhti hai, who bhi iss baat ko samajh nahi paa rahi thi ki, you know, this is normal, like it's a normal thing [A person like me who considers herself open-minded had trouble understanding that this is normal, like it's a normal thing].”

Anushka Ranjan Reveals Taking 150 Injections

Anushka's Instagram video dropped after the actress shared a detailed vlog on her YouTube channel, talking about her IVF journey and calling for greater awareness around fertility treatments. In the video, the actress revealed she and Aditya began thinking about having a family around 2023-24, and later on her sister encouraged them to consult a doctor.

Anushka further revealed that despite getting perfect test results, the couple was unable to conceive naturally and went ahead with IVF as the next step. “IVF does not mean there is something wrong with your body. It's just body to body, it's life to life, it's person to person,” she shared.

Highlighting the physical challenges that she had to endure, the actress added, “I think I took around 150 injections. I used to get very scared. There was one injection that was very thick and oil-based. Whenever he (Aditya) used to give it to me, I used to cry...I used to cry in pain.” She continued, “I used to see him walking towards me with another injection, and I was like, 'Bas, I can't deal with this anymore.'”

Concluding the video, Anushka encouraged women who are undergoing or considering IVF. She reflected on everything that she endured during the whole process and shared that the process gave her a newfound appreciation for women's resilience.

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