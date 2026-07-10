Shamita Shetty's Doctor Told Her To 'Have A Baby To Cure' Endometriosis: "Where Do I Find A Man?"

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it, causing inflammation, scar tissue and pain. In 2024, Shamita Shetty underwent surgery for the condition in May.

Taking to Instagram, the actor advised women to search about the condition, and said, "When pain is there in the body for a reason, listen to your body and be positive. Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis, and most of us are unaware of this disease?"

She recently appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her, with her healthcare professional, Dr Neeta Warty, to speak about endometriosis, surgery, lifestyle changes, fertility and everything else related to the condition.

Shamita Revealed Her Doctor Told To Have A Baby To Cure Endometriosis

Soha said that many women worry that if they have endometriosis, they may have trouble conceiving. She asked the doctor and Shamita, "How true is that fear? Was that a concern for you, Shamita?"

She also said that many doctors advise women with PCOS or endometriosis to have a baby, claiming that it will cure the condition. Shamita jumped in and said, "It's endometriosis. Have a baby, it's a cure. The doctor said that to me, and I said, 'Okay! Where do I find a man?'"

Dr Warty said that she follows an old-school line of thought and believes that every problem can be solved with marriage and a baby.

Soha laughed and said, "Terrible advice. I just want to say that it's not good advice."

The expert revealed that she had advised the same to Shamita because doctors don't want excess oestrogen to act on the tissues. She added that during pregnancy, a woman does not experience the same level of oestrogen stimulation, and the lesions tend to dry off.

"It's like giving pills for nine months... all of it depends on how your epigenetics work, how your environment works, and how you are taking care of other things," she added.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, progesterone levels rise during pregnancy, which may suppress the growth of endometrial lesions and provide temporary relief from endometriosis symptoms.

Soha also asked Shamita if she was worried about fertility when she was first diagnosed with endometriosis. She replied, "I don't think I had any concern at the time. I didn't think that it could be a problem."

Can Endometriosis Impact Fertility

Dr Warty agreed that endometriosis can impact fertility. "Because anatomically, everything is stuck together," she said. She explained that a number of factors could make it harder for a woman to conceive because of the growth of tissue associated with endometriosis.

She further shared that in 80% to 90% of cases, endometriosis affects the ovaries. "You develop chocolate cysts," she added. These cysts compromise the ovaries because they keep expanding and damaging ovarian tissue. The inflammatory markers in the cysts can cause a depletion in the number of eggs and their quality, resulting in fertility issues for women.

There can also be a condition called adenomyosis, in which the tissue that should line the uterus starts growing into the muscular uterine wall. This increases the chances of miscarriage.

The expert revealed that when a couple is planning to conceive, they should keep track of the timing, because while a woman is taking medication for endometriosis, she can't conceive, and once the medication is stopped, the condition can return.

Also Read | Sumona Chakravarti, 38, Undergoes Endometriosis Surgery: "Have 3 Visible Scars"