Shamita Shetty Undergoes Surgery For Endometriosis. Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza Send Love

Shamita shared this image. (courtesy: ShamitaShetty)

Shamita Shetty has undergone a surgery after suffering from endometriosis. Shamita shared a video on her Instagram feed to share the news. The video was recorded by Shamita's sister Shilpa Shetty from the hospital. In the video, Shamita can be heard saying, "All the women out there, please google endometriosis. You need to know what the problem is all about. It's painful and uncomfortable." When Shamita is asked to share her last words before the surgery, she says, "When pain is there in the body for a reason, listen to your body and be positive." Sharing the video, Shamita wrote in the caption, "Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis... and most of us are unaware of this disease! I want to thank both my doctors, my gynac dr Neeta Warty and my Gp dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping till they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I've had this disease surgically removed I'm looking forward to good health and now more physically pain free days!"

Shamita's colleagues wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Take care. Heal Fast." Dia Mirza wrote, "Love and healing Shamita." Krushna Abhishek wrote, "Get well soon." Anusha Dandekar shared a series of heart emojis in the comments section. Deanne Pandey wrote, "Get well soon darling. see you soon." Take a look:

In February, Shamita celebrated her 45th birthday with mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shilpa Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra. Shamita and her family members stepped out for a dinner date. Needless to say, they were dressed in their party best. Birthday girl Shamita Shetty opted for a pink off-shoulder dress. Shilpa Shetty made heads turn in a white ensemble. Raj Kundra sported an all-black look. Take a look at the pictures here:

Shamita made her acting debut with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein. She worked in films like Agnipankh, Wajahh: A Reason to Kill, Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa. She also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.