<i>War 2</i> Box Office Prediction: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Film Might Earn Over Rs 35 Crore On Day 1

War 2 led by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, hit the screens today. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the film clashed with Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office.

As per a Sacnilk report, War 2 has earned Rs 28.65 crore in India on its first day across all languages. The final estimates are to be expected every day at 10 PM. Coolie has earned Rs 38.97 crore in India on its first day across languages, compared to Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, War 2, is visibly behind in the Day 1 Box Office estimates. Based on the current data War 2 is expected to churn in over Rs 35 crore on Day 1 in India.

War 2 Occupancy On Day 1 (Hindi)

War 2 recorded an overall Hindi Occupancy of 20.02% on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

The morning show saw 16.37% while the afternoon shows saw a rise with 23.67%. Evening and night show data are yet to come in, as per Sacnilk.

Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Bookings

As per Sacnilk, Rajinikanth's Coolie was dominating the advance booking scene, raking in a whopping Rs 14 crore in pre-sales. Around 6 lakh tickets are sold in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The report also mentioned that with ‘block seats', the number is close to Rs 20 crore. Block seats are usually reserved by theatres for last-minute bookings or as part of special promotions and studio schemes.

War 2 had minted Rs 2.08 crore in advance sales, reported Sacnilk. The film had sold nearly 57,000 tickets for 6731 shows. In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Combined with the block booking, the current sales figure of War 2 in India stands at Rs 5.72 crore.

About War 2

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.

In A Nutshell

The final estimates of Day 1 collection of Hrithik-Jr NTR's War 2 are yet to come in. As of now, it has earned Rs 28.65 crore with its morning and afternoon occupancy on its first day for all languages in India.

