Nick Jonas Uses A <i>War 2</i> Song To Prep For His Shows, Hrithik Roshan And Kiara Advani React

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have long championed Indian culture on global platforms, but her husband Nick Jonas is proving he needs no introduction to Bollywood beats.

The American singer has revealed that a Hindi film song has become an essential part of his pre-show ritual.

Nick Jonas Shows His Love For Bollywood Songs

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a video of himself vibing to Aavan Jaavan from War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. In the clip, the singer is seen soaking in the melody and rhythm of the track, clearly enjoying the moment before heading on stage.

The text overlay on the video read, "My hype up song before every show on the tour," while Nick captioned the post, "What a jam (sic)."

The post quickly grabbed attention online, with fans flooding the comments section. One fan summed up the mood perfectly by writing, "jiju is so indian." Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who lent her voice to the song, also reacted, commenting, "Glad my voice is your jam."

Hrithik Roshan And Kiara Advani React

Nick's Bollywood groove did not go unnoticed by the film's stars. Hrithik Roshan responded to the video with a simple, "I agree (sic)." Kiara Advani, meanwhile, shared Nick's video on her Instagram story and added, "blessings and 100 emojis."

Aavan Jaavan is a romantic track that showcases the chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara's on-screen characters in War 2. The film also marked the Hindi film debut of Jr NTR and featured actors Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola and others in key roles. An action-thriller, War 2 is part of the YRF spy universe, which also includes Pathaan and Tiger 3. The film released theatrically on August 14, 2025.

On the professional front, Nick Jonas and his band, The Jonas Brothers, recently celebrated a major milestone by leaving their handprints and footprints at the iconic TCL Theatre in Hollywood, marking 20 years as a band.

