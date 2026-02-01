Ram Charan Mobbed By Fans Outside Hospital While Visiting Upasana And Twins With Daughter Klin Kaara, Watch

Ram Charan was mobbed by his fans when he visited Apollo Hospital to meet his wife, Upasana Konidela, and their newborn twins. The actor's arrival drew large crowds outside the hospital, turning an emotional family moment into a tense situation despite tight security.

A Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Apollo Hospital

Soon after news broke that Ram Charan and Upasana had welcomed twins - a baby boy and a baby girl - fans gathered in large numbers outside Apollo Hospital.

Videos circulating online show Ram Charan stepping out of his car with his two-year-old daughter Klin Kaara in his arms, her face partially covered with a red cloth to shield her from the crowd.

#RamCharan was carrying his 2-year-old daughter while going to the hospital to visit his newborn twins, fans mobbed around him making it difficult for him and his little daughter by clicking selfies without any concern for the situationpic.twitter.com/7E3LNey3po



Shame on whoever… — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) February 1, 2026

Despite security personnel being present, the sheer number of people made it difficult for the actor to move freely. Ram Charan was seen gently pushing his way through the crowd and repeatedly requesting people to step back, while ensuring Klin Kaara remained safe.

Chiranjeevi And The Couple Announce The Arrival Of The Twins

Earlier, Chiranjeevi shared the happy news of becoming a grandfather once again. Announcing the birth of Ram Charna's twins, he wrote on X, "With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes."

With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl.



Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. ✨



Welcoming these little ones into our family… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 31, 2026

Ram Charan and Upasana also marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media post, sharing a picture of Upasana during pregnancy alongside their two pet dogs.

The actor wrote, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I'm very thankful to all our fans, family, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

The couple, who married in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in 2012, welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023.

