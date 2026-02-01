Snoop Dogg's 10-Month-Old Granddaughter Dies

Snoop Dogg's granddaughter has died. The heartbreaking news was shared by his daughter, Cori Broadus, who revealed that her infant daughter died just weeks after returning home from hospital care.

Snoop Dogg Shares Quiet Show Of Support

Following the tragic loss, Snoop Dogg shared a subtle yet emotional message of support for his daughter. On Saturday, the rapper posted a family photograph on Instagram featuring Cori. While he did not add a written caption, the comments section quickly filled with messages of condolence and prayers from fans.

Cori Broadus Mourns Daughter's Death

Earlier that day, Cori Broadus shared the devastating news that her daughter, Codi Dreaux, had died on January 26. The baby was just 10 months old and had only been home for 20 days after spending an extended period in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Codi was born three months premature.

Cori shares her daughter with her fiance, Wayne Deuce, who also paid tribute on social media. In an emotional Instagram Story, he wrote, "I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you."

Cori first announced Codi's birth in February last year, revealing she had gone into labour at just 25 weeks. In the months that followed, she frequently documented her daughter's journey through intensive care.

Cori is the youngest child of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus.

