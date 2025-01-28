Snoop Dogg Responds To Haters "With Love" Over Appearing At Trump Inauguration Ball: "Still 100% Black"

Snoop Dogg performed at US President Donald Trump's Crypto Ball ahead of his inauguration, for which he has been receiving a lot of hate. In the past, the rapper has been quite vocal about his criticism of Trump. So, his performance sparked outrage from his fans.

The rapper has now responded to the backlash he has been facing, with an Instagram video. He started the video saying, "For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love."

"Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool. I'm together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out 'til you ball out or 'til you fall out," he added.

Later in the video, Snoop said, "We gotta learn to pick each other up instead of pulling each other down. That's what we great at as Black people. We great at tearing each other down."

"But I'm a strong black man. I'm cut from a different cloth. You can't tear me down. I'm one of God's child. One of his children," he continued.

He concluded the video, saying, "Y'all stay strong. The only way to beat hate is with love. Learn from the Dogg. Teach you something every day."

In an interview with The Sunday Times in January 2024, Snoop said, "He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

After his performance at the Trump event, Snoop Dogg also lost a huge number of social media followers - more than 500,000 on Instagram and almost 20,000 on X.