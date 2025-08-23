<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i>: Smriti Irani And Amar Upadhyay Recreate Viral Tulsi-Mihir Colour Scene After 25 Years. Internet Is In Full Meltdown

Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 premiered a few weeks ago and quickly climbed to the top of the TRP charts in its first week.

What's Happening

The makers recently recreated one of the most iconic scenes from Season 1, where Tulsi and Mihir bump into each other, causing all the colour from the plate in Tulsi's hands to smear on Mihir's kurta.

The moment, which first aired in the early 2000s, was extremely popular at the time.

Its recreation after 25 years in Season 2 left fans nostalgic, with many taking a trip down memory lane.

The channel shared a video clip of the scene on Instagram, which was soon flooded with comments from fans.

25 saal baad, iss pal ko dekh kar laga jaise waqt tham gaya ho! Drop a ♥️ agar aapko bhi aisa laga.



Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, har raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus aur JioHotstar par.@EktaaRKapoor #ShobhaKapoor @TanusriDasGupta pic.twitter.com/zwMZ2oYsVQ — Balaji Telefilms (@BTL_Balaji) August 22, 2025

Background

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has reprised her role as Tulsi, while Amar Upadhyay has returned as Mihir. Back in the 2000s, Mihir and Tulsi were considered among television's most iconic on-screen couples.

According to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC), Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 recorded a TRP of 2.3 in its opening week, overtaking Anupamaa, which had long dominated the Hindi GEC fiction category.

The original season, which aired from June 2000 to November 2008, ran for eight years, making it one of the longest-running shows of its time. Fans would also remember how Amar Upadhyay's character Mihir was brought back to life after his exit due to high demand from viewers.

Season 2 has reunited much of the original cast, including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketavi Dave, and Komolika Guhathakurta. The show has also introduced a new generation of actors, featuring Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia.

