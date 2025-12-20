Barkha Bisht Reacts To Trolls Over Recreating Smriti Irani's Iconic <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Opening Scene: "Let Me Just Enjoy It For Now"

As per the current plotline of Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tulsi realises Noina's (Barkha Bisht's) real intentions and feelings for Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) after catching them in an intimate moment. This leads to Tulsi leaving the Virani house.

As per online reports, the show is set to take a six-year leap, in which Noina will recreate Tulsi's iconic Shanti Niketan introduction scene.

Fans were unhappy, saying it is legendary and should remain tied to Smriti Irani's portrayal of Tulsi.

Yesterday, Barkha Sengupta took to her Instagram Stories to respond to the online trolling.

Internet Reactions

One Internet user wrote: "Such a failed attempt. Of course, lonely Noina."

Someone else commented: "Smriti ji hi best hai. (Smriti is the best.)"

Other comments read: "Noina, Tulsi ki ek ka dot bhi nhi hai." (Noina is not even a dot compared to Tulsi) and "Ekta ji please Tulsi Mihir ka story acha dikhao (Ekta, please show a better story of Mihir-Tulsi.)"

Background

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has reprised her role as Tulsi, while Amar Upadhyay has returned as Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Back in the 2000s, Mihir and Tulsi were among television's most iconic on-screen couples.

The original season, which aired from June 2000 to November 2008, ran for eight years, making it one of the longest-running shows of its time. Fans will also remember how Amar Upadhyay's character Mihir was brought back to life after his exit, due to high demand from viewers.

Season 2 has reunited much of the original cast, including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketki Dave, and Komolika Guhathakurta. The show has also introduced a new generation of actors, featuring Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia.