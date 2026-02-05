Aishwarya Rai's Wish For "Baby Papa" Abhishek Bachchan As He Turns 50 Grabs Internet's Attention

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 50th birthday amid an outpouring of love from his family, friends, and fans across the country today. Leading the wishes was his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose heartfelt Instagram post instantly caught everyone's attention.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood picture of Abhishek where only his eyes were visible.

Alongside the photo, Aishwarya wrote, "Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa with lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health God Blesssss. Stay Golden... Shine on Love."

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared an emotional message for his son on the occasion. In a blog post, he thanked fans for their love and blessings.

He wrote, "To all that send greetings for Abhishek on his 50th birthday, may I express my extreme gratitude and love... Your blessings give him courage and strength to keep moving... Affection and love."

Celebrities Shower Love On Abhishek Bachchan

Apart from his family, several industry colleagues and friends extended heartfelt wishes to Abhishek on his special day.

Actor Jackie Shroff shared a video featuring pictures of Abhishek and wrote, "Big Hugs."

Riteish Deshmukh posted an emotional message for his Housefull 5 co-star, writing, "Dearest @bachchan, I don't have words to express what you mean to me. You have always been there for me like an elder brother. On this day I wish you the world of happiness filled with laughter, love and great health. Happy Birthday my brother. I love you #happybirthdayabhishekbachchan."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn added humour to his greeting by posting, "Happy Birthday Abbas Ali... I mean @bachchan."

When Abhishek Addressed Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

Amid persistent public scrutiny and rumours surrounding his personal life, Abhishek has remained grounded.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, he dismissed speculation about his marriage, stating that such rumours are "absolutely false" and "intentionally hurtful."

The actor added, "Before we got married, they were guessing our wedding dates. After we got married, they started deciding when we're separating. It's all nonsense. She knows my truth, I know hers. We return to a loving, grounded family - and that is what truly matters."

Aishwarya and Abhishek's personal lives have been under public scrutiny ever since rumours of a rift in their marriage surfaced on the internet last year.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Reveals How Aaradhya Stays Unaffected By Parents' Divorce Rumours: "Aishwarya Taught Her Not To Believe Everything That She Reads"