Abhishek Bachchan Reveals How Aaradhya Stays Unaffected By Parents' Divorce Rumours: "Aishwarya Taught Her Not To Believe Everything That She Reads"

Abhishek Bachchan has offered a rare glimpse into how his family handles constant scrutiny, especially the relentless speculation surrounding his relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a recent interaction, the actor explained how their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, has been raised to rise above online chatter and maintain her sense of grounding.

What Did Abhishek Bachchan Say

Speaking to PeepingMoon, Abhishek shared that Aishwarya has played a key role in helping their daughter navigate the noise around their public lives.

"Aishwarya has instilled a great respect in Aaradhya towards the film industry and what we do. She has taught her that we are what we are because of what the films and audience have given this to us," he said.

The proud father added that Aaradhya is growing into a confident teenager with strong individuality. "She has an opinion. She is a very sure teenager. She has distinct opinions which we discuss in private, but she has a wonderful way of conveying everything," he remarked.

Despite the environment she is growing up in, Aaradhya remains largely disconnected from social media and gossip portals. Abhishek revealed that she doesn't own a mobile phone and focuses instead on her studies.

"She is 14 years old and she doesn't have a phone. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother's phone and that's something we had decided a long time ago," he explained. While she does have internet access, her usage is strictly academic. "She has access to the internet, but she is more interested in doing her homework and researching. She loves school so she is into that," he added.

Why Aaradhya Remains Unfazed

Addressing whether Aaradhya ever stumbles upon or feels affected by rumours about her parents, Abhishek said her interest simply doesn't lie in browsing such content.

"I don't think she does that. I don't think that is what interests her, and she won't believe anything that she reads. Her mother has taught her not to believe everything that she reads," he shared.

Abhishek went on to explain that their household functions on transparency, which keeps unnecessary doubts or confusions at bay. "Like my parents were with me, we are completely honest with the family. So, we are never in a position where anyone needs to question anybody," he noted.

The actor also addressed long-circulating claims that he quit smoking and drinking after learning Aishwarya was pregnant. Confirming the speculation, he said, "I have stopped both of these, sadly. No, I don't touch them at all."

Married since 2007, Abhishek and Aishwarya became parents to Aaradhya in 2011.

