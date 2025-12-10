Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Daughter Aaradhya Is Not On Social Media: 'Some Well-Wisher Made Fake Profile'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently set the record straight about her daughter Aaradhya's social media presence. The actress clarified that Aaradhya is not on social media and warned fans about fake accounts circulating online.

She explained that while some of these pages are created by well-wishers out of love for her family, they are not officially associated with her or her daughter.

During a conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival, Aishwarya said, "The things that are out there, sometimes people believe that's hers - no, it isn't. There is some well-wisher out there who's made it, I guess. Obviously, it comes from a place of love for Aaradhya, for my family, for my husband, for me, and thank you for all your love, but that isn't her; she's not on social media."

The actress thanked fans for their affection but urged everyone to be cautious and avoid assuming that every page using Aaradhya's photos or name is official. She highlighted the need to stay mindful in a digital world where identities can be easily misrepresented.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also spoke about her own approach to social media. She shared that she maintains a limited online presence, mainly to post updates related to her work.

The actress said, "The thing about social media is that they are a part of life today. It is used as a platform to engage, to kind of share your professional work, for companies that engage with you to want to put the communication out and for colleagues to want to kind of encourage people's possible career opportunities. Yes, there are a lot of positives in that. But there's a lot. Everybody is on their phone, and everybody gets consumed. So that is our reality; there's no turning away from it."

She encouraged people to take breaks from social media and stay present in real-life interactions. "Engage with people around you, engage with the person in front of you. It is rude to completely disengage with the person in front and feel it's much more important at that minute to respond to something else on the phone. It's all right if you're not giving me likes, not watching my posts, it's fine. Please engage with people around you."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2023 release Ponniyin Selvan 2.